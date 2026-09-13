The GSI poses a geopolitical, financial and security threat

The geopolitical contest for strategic primacy across the Levantine Basin has now converged upon the seabed, centred on the execution of the Great Sea Interconnector.

Conceived as a 1,208-kilometre high-voltage direct current subsea power transmission cable linking the electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece via Crete, the project is framed by Brussels as an essential energy transition mechanism designed to end the electrical isolation of the European Union’s southernmost member state. Yet beneath this technocratic narrative, the interconnector operates as an asymmetric geoeconomic gamble that exposes the Republic of Cyprus to acute financial surcharges, structural grid vulnerabilities and severe geopolitical blowback.

Asymmetric gambling

European Investment Bank (EIB) institutional due diligence has repeatedly cast doubt on the venture’s standalone socioeconomic viability. The EIB highlighted capital expenditures between €1.9 billion and €2.5 billion for the Crete-Cyprus segment alone. Measured against Cyprus’ micro-grid – where peak electricity demand fluctuates between a modest 800 and 1,300 megawatts – this outlay is fundamentally disproportionate. Because Cypriot consumers are slated to shoulder 63% of the project’s capital costs, the financing framework directly threatens consumer tariffs with long-term surcharges while saddling the state balance sheet with contingent liabilities.

Furthermore, the EIB demonstrated that Cyprus could achieve operational grid stability and rapid decarbonisation through decentralised alternatives at a fraction of the cost and risk. Bank evaluations indicated that deploying roughly 1,350 megawatts of four-hour battery energy storage systems, paired with targeted modernisation of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus transmission network, would enable the island to absorb curtailed solar generation immediately. This approach insulates the sovereign energy architecture without tethering national grid reliability to vulnerable subsea assets.

Territorial occupation

Following the collapse of United Nations-sponsored reunification talks at Crans-Montana in July 2017, Ankara formally abandoned the bizonal, bicommunal federal framework, demanding instead a ‘two-state’ reality predicated on sovereign equality. By anchoring its flagship infrastructure project to an explicitly anti-Turkish regional bloc, Nicosia has provided Ankara with a convenient political pretext to entrench that partition.

In parallel, Turkey has transformed the occupied north into a formidable Anti-Access/Area-Denial bastion. At Lefkoniko air base, the Turkish armed forces established an operational hub for uncrewed aerial vehicles, providing Ankara with persistent airborne surveillance and precision-strike capabilities across the Levantine Basin. Concurrently, naval facilities at Bogazi position Turkish surface combatants and fast-attack missile craft in immediate proximity to Cypriot offshore exploration blocks.

This garrison intersects directly with Ankara’s Blue Homeland doctrine and its contested 2019 maritime memorandum of understanding with Libya. Rejecting the principle codified under Article 121 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) – which establishes that inhabited islands generate full Exclusive Economic Zones and continental shelf, Ankara asserts that islands lying on the ‘wrong side’ of an Anatolian median line possess no maritime rights beyond narrow territorial waters. Because the interconnector’s surveyed route traverses waters Turkey claims south of Kasos, Karpathos and Rhodes, the physical asset sits directly along an active geopolitical fault line.

The planned route of the Great Sea Interconnector (Admie)

The strategic orbit of ‘Greater Israel’

After Crans-Montana, Nicosia abandoned its historical posture of non-alignment. To construct defensive tripwires against Turkish revisionism, the Republic embedded its territory and electrical infrastructure into an emergent Western and Israeli-centric security architecture. This realignment was codified through the 3+1 framework – a diplomatic and defence forum pairing the trilateral partnership of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel with the United States as an external anchor.

However, the interconnector serves as the subsea energy spine for a broader geoeconomic continuum, intersecting with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (Imec) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘Hexagon of Alliances’. Imec is a transit initiative supported by Washington, Brussels, New Delhi and Gulf capitals, designed to route trade and energy from the Indian subcontinent across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia by rail, terminating at Israeli ports such as Haifa before entering European markets via Mediterranean undersea cables and shipping corridors. This infrastructure converges conceptually with Netanyahu’s ‘Hexagon’, an Israeli grand strategy aimed at engineering an integrated perimeter of six regional and peripheral partners to break Israel’s historic isolation, check adversarial coalitions and bypass Anatolian trade routes entirely.

At a deeper doctrinal level, these intersecting initiatives operationalise the core tenets of the ‘Greater Israel’ strategic lineage, which evolved from early revisionist Zionist concepts of defensive depth into a modern doctrine of maritime and peripheral dominance. This school of thought posits that Israel’s long-term survival within an unstable Middle East requires projecting technological, intelligence and logistical depth well beyond its borders. Within this design, Cyprus risks forfeiting its status as an independent sovereign actor; it is instead subordinated as an offshore operational buffer, a transshipment node and a forward security perimeter anchoring Israeli strategic interests.

Escalation risks

This structural alignment drastically heightens the risk of kinetic confrontation for Cyprus. Because installing the interconnector requires extensive seabed mapping, trenching and cable-laying across contested waters, it creates recurring naval flashpoints. The July 2024 standoff south of Kasos, where Turkish warships shadowed and intercepted the Italian research vessel Ievoli Relume, illustrated Ankara’s doctrine of grey-zone naval coercion. As the project transitions from preliminary bathymetric surveys to active cable deployment, these operational risks will intensify. In any confrontation, Cyprus remains acutely vulnerable to asymmetric retaliation.

Corporate manoeuvres to dilute this exposure have not altered the underlying military calculus. In August 2026, the French infrastructure fund Meridiam acquired a 66 per cent controlling stake in the venture alongside Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (Admie). Proponents calculated that entangling French capital and European industrial contractors such as Nexans would manufacture commercial deterrence against Turkish interdiction – an assumption that confuses financial exposure with sovereign defence commitments.

A lose-lose paradigm

This policy’s culmination ensnares the Republic of Cyprus in a lose-lose paradigm. Strategically, Nicosia has surrendered its traditional non-aligned diplomatic flexibility, offering its territory, airspace and waters to advance external security architectures without securing binding, statutory mutual defence guarantees. The Republic shoulders frontline exposure while its external partners retain complete operational discretion.

Concurrently, by anchoring its critical infrastructure to an adversarial regional bloc, Cyprus has compromised prospects for a negotiated federal settlement. Domestically, rather than deploying cost-effective, sovereign battery storage that could immediately stabilise its renewable electricity, the state risks burdening a small consumer base with exorbitant capital surcharges and contingent liabilities for an exposed deep-sea cable. Rather than providing energy resilience, the Great Sea Interconnector binds Cyprus’ economic future to regional volatility, leaving the country structurally overleveraged and caught in the crosshairs of an active maritime frontline.