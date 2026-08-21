Four-nation shipping summit reflects targeted diplomatic push, says deputy minister

Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Italy will meet in Limassol on September 9 for an expanded maritime cooperation meeting, with Italy taking part for the first time, Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis said on Friday.

The meeting will mark the expansion of the Cyprus-Greece-Malta cooperation framework and the first time Italy has joined the grouping.

The inclusion of Italy is the result of targeted and sustained efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and the strategic alliances of the Republic of Cyprus in the maritime sector, Hadjimanolis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

“This expansion is the result of our targeted and persistent efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and the strategic alliances of the Republic of Cyprus in the maritime sector,” Hadjimanolis said.

She added that Italy’s participation would give the framework greater momentum while demonstrating a shared desire for closer coordination and meaningful dialogue on the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of shipping.

“Italy’s presence strengthens the dynamic of the framework and confirms our common will for closer coordination and meaningful dialogue around the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of shipping,” she said.

Hadjimanolis said the initiative to involve Italy followed her visit to Rome at the invitation of her Italian counterpart.

“The positive response from Italy confirms the shared belief that the challenges facing shipping today require closer coordination, cooperation and common approaches,” the deputy minister said.

The September 9 meeting will be the ninth meeting of the cooperation framework and will also mark the return of the event to Cyprus for the first time in eight years.

Cyprus last hosted the meeting in 2018, when it held the sixth trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Malta. The most recent meeting took place in Greece in 2023.

The Limassol meeting is expected to focus on several issues considered critical to the future of the maritime sector, including the competitiveness of European shipping and the decarbonisation of the industry.

Discussions will also cover developments currently being considered at European level, as well as important issues expected to occupy the agenda of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the institutions of the European Union over the coming months.

“These are issues that will substantially affect the future of shipping and require meaningful dialogue between states with a strong maritime footprint,” Hadjimanolis said.

She pointed out that Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta are among the most important maritime centres in Europe and internationally, giving the four countries a significant shared interest in coordinating their positions on the sector’s future.

The expanded meeting is therefore expected to provide an opportunity for the four countries to strengthen cooperation on common maritime priorities and develop closer coordination ahead of discussions at both European and international level.