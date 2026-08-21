Limassol will host a meeting of the maritime ministers of Cyprus, Greece, Malta and Italy on September 9, 2026, the Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry has announced.

The “Trilateral+1 Meeting” is scheduled to take place from 9.30am to 12.30pm at the Parklane Hotel in Limassol, in the Jasmine Hall.

Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis will take part in the meeting alongside Greece’s minister Vassilis Kikilias, Malta’s minister Chris Bonett and Italy’s minister Edoardo Rixi.

The talks are expected to focus on the competitiveness of EU shipping, decarbonisation and other issues affecting the sector.

The meeting comes as European shipping continues to face pressure to remain competitive while addressing the industry’s transition towards lower-carbon operations.

The ministers are also expected to make statements to the media around midday on the same day, according to the deputy ministry.

The gathering brings together four Mediterranean EU member states with major maritime interests and is intended to provide a forum for discussion on issues affecting the wider European shipping sector.