This is a first for Cyprus – a Japanese music recital with a traditional instrument. Koto is a Japanese zither instrument which has a long wooden body and thirteen strings, traditionally played by plucking the strings with finger picks.

This September 9, Nicosia audiences will have an opportunity to listen to its sound at the Costas Stefanis Amphitheatre of The Cyprus Institute as an exceptional musician travels to the island.

Organised by the Embassy of Japan in Cyprus, in collaboration with The Cyprus Institute, the event features koto player Aki Kitagawa, a UK-based musician and member of the Sawai Koto Institute, performing on the Ikuta-ryū koto.

His repertoire spans traditional and classical works, contemporary pieces, and original compositions. Through collaborations with musicians across the UK and Europe, he explores new creative possibilities for the koto and brings its distinctive sound to wider audiences.

For centuries, the koto instrument has played an important role in Japanese musical traditions, from its early associations with the Japanese imperial court to its development as a central instrument in classical koto repertoire.

It is performed in a variety of settings, from formal concerts and cultural events to festivals, tea ceremonies and New Year celebrations.

Today, the koto continues to evolve, with musicians performing both traditional repertoire and new works in concerts, theatres, and contemporary settings.

The two major schools of koto performance, Ikuta-ryū and Yamada-ryū, have each developed into various branches and specialised schools (ryūha), contributing to the diversity of koto traditions.

Aki Kitagawa’s one-night-only recital will bring the koto’s unique sound and versatility to Cyprus.

Japanese Koto Recital

Recital with the traditional Japanese instrument. Featuring koto player Aki Kitagawa. September 9. Costas Stefanis Amphitheatre at The Cyprus Institute, Nicosia. 7pm. Free admission. Online reservations needed: https://forms.gle/G32bgX96iDkh3z7FA