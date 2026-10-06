Five prosecution witnesses testified before the Nicosia criminal court on Monday in the Avakoum monastery case, with evidence focusing on payments for religious icons, donations and the monastery’s financial dealings.

News website SigmaLive reported that one of the witnesses reported meeting one of the monks in 2020, saying that she had become interested in contributing towards an icon of Saint Ephraim after hearing about plans to develop the monastery site in Fterikoudi.

She was told the icon would cost €5,000, which she considered expensive compared to a previous payment she had made for an icon at another church.

She said the monk, Porphyrios referred her to the other monk on trial, Nektarios, who told her: “We want to make icons that will speak to you, not Mickey Mouse.”

She said she initially gave €2,000 to Porphyrios and later €3,000 to Nektarios, without receiving receipts.

During cross-examination, Nektarios’ lawyer Kostis Efstathiou presented messages between the witness and his client discussing the €5,000 price and the style of the icon. Another icon of Saint Porphyrios was also discussed, with Nektarios allegedly describing it as looking like a “kindergarten painting”.

Efstathiou pointed out that the phrase “Mickey Mouse” did not appear in the written exchange, but the witness insisted she clearly remembered it being said.

The defence also produced a receipt dated October 4, 2021 for €3,000 towards the €5,000 payment. The witness said she had never been given the receipt.

Efstathiou argued that after the monks were removed from the monastery in March 2024, Nektarios could no longer have been involved in preparing the icon.

“It wasn’t a last-minute thing for my icon to be made,” the witness replied, noting that the agreement dated back to 2021.

Proceedings will continue on October 7 at 9.30am.

Both monks face charges including conspiracy to defraud, forgery and the use of false documents, theft by proxy, handling stolen goods, money laundering, interfering with judicial proceedings and submitting fraudulent tax returns. They deny all charges.

They had been found with €807,000 in cash and captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with one another in March 2024, with Elam leader Christos Christou reportedly on the scene at the time.

Christou said he had been there in his capacity as a member of the Tamasos bishopric’s clerical committee, and when asked to clarify the matter by Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos, he accused Papadopoulos of taking part in “LGBT fiestas”.

It was also alleged that they were using artificial myrrh on a cross which would have a stream eject from it, which they reportedly falsely claimed was a sign of a miracle.

Police began to investigate the matter, securing access to the monks’ bank accounts, land registry and other services so as to further investigate the allegations against them.