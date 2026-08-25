A total of 34 arrests were made over the past week for a range of offences, including eight for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Sovereign Base Areas police said on Tuesday.

Officers are also investigating four separate drug cases, three of which involved suspected cocaine.

Police carried out 30 road safety campaigns across the SBAs, resulting in 63 fixed penalties for traffic offences and 25 breath tests.

In the Dhekelia area, SBA police joined the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Cyprus police in a search and rescue operation early on Saturday.

Rescuers located two men, aged 25 and 37, about 1.5 nautical miles offshore. Both were unharmed.

Temporary Superintendent Melina Papagregoriou warned beachgoers to remain alert to changing sea and weather conditions and to avoid unnecessary risks.

Her warning follows several drowning incidents in Cyprus, including the death of a 72-year-old man in the Dhekelia area on August 17.

Police are also investigating a suspected arson attack after a vehicle was deliberately targeted on Sunday morning.

Papagregoriou said the blaze then spread to a second vehicle parked nearby, adding that police were investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

She described the past week as demanding, with officers responding to emergencies, drug cases, dangerous driving and serious criminal investigations.

Papagregoriou said police would continue visible and proactive patrols while working with communities and partner agencies to keep the public safe.