A charming midweek music performance will take audiences on a trip down memory lane, across some of the most beloved melodies and songs of the Greek music scene. An all-woman ensemble travels to Paphos this Wednesday, August 26, to perform in the garden of Technopolis 20.

The Echoes of the Mandolins orchestra, led by Georgia Kombou, will fill the evening with nostalgia, romance, and the enchanting spirit of summer. The concert will bring to life the atmosphere of old Athens, awakening memories through songs and traditional Athenian serenades from a bygone era.

What is even more special about this evening is that the music choices are especially arranged for a mandolin orchestra and piano, highlighting the Greek instrument. Impressively, this historic Greek musical instrument, which is typically performed by male musicians, will be showcased by an all-women orchestra.

On the floor will be musicians Despo Oikonomidou, Maria Hadjisophokli, Maria Panagiotou, Sarra Ioannou, Maria Nikita and Georgia Kombou, who leads the artistic direction. Along with vocalists Christina Papatziaκου and Sofia Eleftheriou, they will perform beloved songs.

The programme includes pieces such as ‘Stis Plakas tis Anifories’, ‘Asta ta Mallakia Sou’, ‘To Tram to Teleftaio’, and ‘As Erchosoun gia Ligo’.

Echoes of the Mandolins Orchestra

Voice and mandolin music performance bringing the atmosphere of Athens form a past era. Led by Georgia Kombou. August 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. www.technopolis20.com