Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, though increased cloud cover and rain is expected to hit in mountainous areas during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 39 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west and southwest coasts, 35 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though low clouds are expected to gather along the coasts from time to time, and light fog and mist is expected to form during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are set to drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 25 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain largely unchanged through the rest of the week, with largely clear skies tempered by cloud cover in parts and rain showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will also remain stable on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping on Friday.