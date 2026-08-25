The met department has issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius inland.
The warning is in effect from 1.30pm to 4pm on Wednesday.
The met department has issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach around 40 degrees Celsius inland.
The warning is in effect from 1.30pm to 4pm on Wednesday.
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