Cyprus defeated Turkey 4-1 at the World Backgammon Federation’s World Championship on Wednesday.

The backgammon federation celebrated the result in a social media post, stating simply “we just defeated the Turkish National Team”.

The win came during the tournament, being held at the Mercure Hotel in Earl’s Court, London.

The tournament has been described as one of the largest backgammon events ever staged, drawing national teams and leading individual players from across the world.