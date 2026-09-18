The met department has issued a yellow weather warning for extreme weather conditions until 5pm on Friday.

“An atmospheric disturbance, which is located west of Cyprus and is accompanied by an organised zone of rain and storms, is expected to gradually affect our island from tonight,” the met department said.

During the day, isolated heavy storms are expected, initially in the western half of the island and gradually in other areas.

The intensity of rain may vary between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while locally there may be hail and strong gusts of wind, which may reach up to 8 Beaufort.