Cyprus’ construction material prices rose again in August, with electrical fixtures, plastics and aluminium products recording some of the sharpest annual increases, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat).

The price index of construction materials reached 123.09 units, with 2021 acting as the base year set at 100. This represented a marginal 0.07 per cent monthly increase and a 3.39 per cent rise compared with August 2025.

Across the first eight months of the year, construction material prices were 2.06 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of 2025.

Metallic products and products covering wood, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics recorded the largest annual increases among the five main categories, with both rising by 4.6 per cent.

The metallic products index stood at 111.60 units, despite falling by 0.19 per cent from July. Prices were 2.52 per cent higher across the January-to-August period compared with a year earlier.

Products made from aluminium and other metals reached 124.26 units. Prices fell by 0.14 per cent during the month, but remained 5.99 per cent higher year on year and 4.63 per cent higher during the first eight months.

Iron and steel products also declined from July, falling by 0.22 per cent to 106.01 units. However, prices were still 3.90 per cent higher annually and 1.47 per cent above their average level during the January-to-August period of 2025.

Prices for wood products, insulation materials, chemicals and plastics reached 125.81 units, rising by 0.02 per cent from July, 4.6 per cent year on year and 2.85 per cent during the first eight months.

Within that group, plastic products recorded the strongest annual increase, climbing by 6.58 per cent to 132.48 units. Prices were unchanged from July, while their increase during the January-to-August period reached 5.14 per cent.

Wood products stood at 127.79 units, slipping by 0.01 per cent from July. They were nevertheless 5.11 per cent more expensive than in August 2025 and 2.88 per cent higher during the first eight months.

Chemical product prices increased by 0.22 per cent during the month to 116.25 units. They were also 3.02 per cent higher annually and 1.89 per cent higher across the January-to-August period.

Insulation material prices were unchanged from July at 118.68 units, although they remained 1.16 per cent higher year on year and 1.28 per cent above their average level during the corresponding eight-month period of 2025.

Electromechanical products rose by 3.58 per cent year on year, with their index reaching 119.29 units. Prices increased by 0.34 per cent from July and by 2.80 per cent during the first eight months.

Electrical fixtures recorded the steepest annual rise among all the listed subcategories, reaching 141.91 units after increasing by 0.79 per cent during the month, 7.30 per cent year on year and 5.64 per cent during the January-to-August period.

In contrast, heating and cooling equipment remained unchanged from July at 94.08 units. Prices were 1.67 per cent lower than in August 2025 and 1.18 per cent below their average level during the first eight months.

Other electromechanical products were also unchanged during the month at 119.71 units. They were 3.22 per cent more expensive annually and 2.48 per cent higher during the January-to-August period.

Meanwhile, the minerals category reached 139.08 units, up 0.03 per cent from July, 2.67 per cent year on year and 2.06 per cent during the first eight months.

Cement prices climbed to 144.31 units, the highest index level among the listed subcategories, after increasing by 0.06 per cent monthly, 4.79 per cent annually and 2.12 per cent during the January-to-August period.

Mineral aggregate prices were unchanged from July at 138.78 units, although they rose by 0.67 per cent annually and 2.58 per cent during the first eight months.

Stone prices also remained unchanged during the month at 131.89 units, while increasing by 1.30 per cent year on year and 1.48 per cent across the eight-month period.

The smallest annual increase among the main categories was recorded in mineral products. Their index reached 127.93 units, up 0.33 per cent from July, 1.35 per cent year on year and 0.52 per cent during the first eight months.

Cement products rose to 128.44 units, recording increases of 0.38 per cent monthly, 1.63 per cent annually and 1 per cent during the January-to-August period.

Ceramics, meanwhile, climbed by 0.16 per cent from July to 126.20 units. Prices were 0.39 per cent higher than in August 2025, although their average during the first eight months was 1.12 per cent lower than a year earlier.