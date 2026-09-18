Cyprus ranked fourth from last in the European Union for the share of electricity generated from renewable sources in the second quarter of 2026, according to a report from Eurostat.

Only France, Malta, the Czech Republic and Slovakia recorded lower shares than Cyprus, placing the island towards the bottom of the EU renewable electricity rankings.

Across the EU as a whole, 54.1 per cent of electricity generated in the second quarter of 2026 came from renewable sources, slightly below the 54.3 per cent recorded during the same period of 2025.

Solar was the leading source of renewable electricity in the EU, accounting for 41.6 per cent of all renewable electricity generated during the quarter.

Its share increased significantly from 37.0 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

Wind was the second-largest source, accounting for 27.7 per cent of renewable electricity, followed by hydropower at 22.6 per cent.

Combustible renewable fuels accounted for a further 7.7 per cent, while geothermal and other renewable sources made up 0.4 per cent.

The figures showed a wide gap between EU countries in their reliance on renewable sources for electricity generation.

Latvia recorded the highest share, with 97.7 per cent of its electricity generation coming from renewable sources, mainly hydropower and solar.

Denmark followed at 94.3 per cent, with wind power making up the largest component, while Croatia recorded 92.2 per cent, mainly from hydropower.

At the other end of the scale, Slovakia recorded the lowest share at 19.8 per cent, followed by the Czech Republic at 20.9 per cent and Malta at 24.5 per cent.

Cyprus was also among the countries with the lowest renewable shares, according to Eurostat’s figures for net electricity generation.

More recent monthly data for Cyprus showed that solar power accounted for 26.27 per cent of net electricity generation in July 2026.

Wind power contributed a further 3.24 per cent, while combustible renewable fuels accounted for 0.46 per cent.

Taken together, renewable energy and biofuels accounted for 29.98 per cent of Cyprus’ net electricity generation in July 2026.

The monthly figures underline the particularly important role of solar power in Cyprus’ renewable electricity production, with wind and combustible renewable fuels contributing considerably smaller shares.

At EU level, the increase in solar’s contribution between the second quarters of 2025 and 2026 came despite the overall renewable share of electricity generation edging down slightly.

The figures cover electricity generated from renewable sources as a proportion of net electricity generation and therefore provide an indication of the role renewables played in each country’s electricity mix during the period.