The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has imposed a €100 administrative fine on Eurotrade Investment RGB Ltd for failing to submit a required regulatory form within the prescribed deadline.

The decision was taken by the CySEC board at its meeting on August 3, 2026, and was announced publicly on August 26.

The fine relates to the company’s failure to successfully submit its QST-CIF Form for the first quarter of 2026 within the deadline set by CySEC.

According to the regulator, the requirement arose under Circular C766 and concerns compliance with Article 56(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Laws of 2009 to 2020, which relates to circulars issued by the commission.

CySEC said Eurotrade Investment RGB had subsequently complied with the obligation, albeit after the deadline had passed.

In determining the amount of the administrative fine, the commission considered the importance attached to companies complying with CySEC circulars issued under Article 25(1)(c) of the relevant law.

Such compliance contributes to CySEC’s ability to exercise its supervisory and other statutory responsibilities, the regulator said.

CySEC also took into account the nature of the company’s breach when determining the penalty.

A further factor was that Eurotrade Investment RGB ultimately fulfilled its obligation, despite doing so late.