Street food markets, car-free neighbourhood events, new exhibitions, comedy nights in English, diverse festivals and stunning music nights mark weekend of September 20

City events

This week, the capital welcomes the return of the beloved Fork Food Market. Happening on September 18 at the Municipal Gardens of Nicosia, dozens of food stalls will fill the park, serving dishes from around the world with something for every taste – meat-lovers, vegetarians and those with a sweet tooth.

Also happening is the Laou Laou event on September 20. A no-cars day will open up the neighbourhood of Ayioi Omologites from 10am to 10pm, filling the streets, church courtyards and community space with crafts, workshops, walks, bike rides, music and installations. A Laou Laou event will also take place on Gladstone Street in Limassol on the same day.

Comedy in English

Paphos, Limassol and Nicosia will enjoy two comedy shows in English this weekend as two acts travel to the island. First up is Reece Kidd, who will present his 1 Irishman in Cyprus show in Paphos on September 17, in Limassol on September 18 and in Nicosia on September 19.

Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle cannot get enough of Cyprus audiences and returns to the local stages to present her new act Getting Personal. On September 18, she will step on the stage of Ravens Music Hall in Limassol, joined by local comedian Peter Kypri.

The Giorkin Project will play pieces by female composers

Music

The next few days are rich in music as well. A unique concert arrives on September 17 as Vakia Stavrou presents a musical programme in the historical Field Club Nicosia for the first time. Titled Concert by the Walls, this performance on September 17 will be a charming evening by Nicosia’s Venetian Walls, where Stavrou will perform alongside pianist Manolis Neophytou. Her repertoire will include songs in French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Spanish and other languages, welcoming diverse audiences.

On the following night, the 29th Amathousia Festival will bring an outdoor summer concert to the Ancient Agora of Amathous. Musicians Tatiana Stupak, Olivera Rialas, Jasmina Trumbetas, Adriano Gentili, Emilia Pinto and Massimiliano Chiapinelli will perform classical music pieces for violin and piano as well as Greek and Cypriot instrumental works.

Back in Nicosia, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra kicks off its new season with a fun (and free) outdoor concert on Friday. The Video Game Symphony evening will gather audiences at Eleftheria Square as musicians play renowned melodies from video games at 8pm.

On September 19, the Giorkin Project IV presents an all-female ensemble (Louise Hovhanesian, Marilia Andreou and Zina Christodoulou) which will perform works by female composers. This Cyprus premiere will take place at the House of Arts and Letters in Larnaca on September 19 and at ARTos House of Arts in Nicosia on September 20.

Opera sounds, tenor vocals and orchestra melodies arrive at the Ancient Curium Theatre this September 19 at 8pm for a Grand Night with Massimo Giordano in Cyprus. Renowned world tenor Giordano will perform live at the historical venue, accompanied by the Italian Roma Tre Orchestra, led by German conductor Christian Kunert.

Festivals

Festival fever continues this weekend with the arts, four-legged friends, dance, music and queerness. Arriving for the first time is Dog Fest, a two-day event dedicated to doggos and the industries that care for them. On September 19 and 20, dog professionals, businesses and animal lovers will head to the Cyprus State Fair to discover all things pets-related.

Starting on Friday and lasting ten days (until September 27) is the 7th edition of Queer Wave in Nicosia. Once more, the festival brings screenings, performances, talks and special events, highlighting queer expressions, giving the LGBTQIA+ community a platform.

In Limassol, Rialto Theatre and the deputy ministry of culture present the 4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase on September 18-20. Eight works by local choreographers will take the stage.

Also happening this weekend is Moov City Festival, a two-day event that arrives at Nicosia’s Old GSP Park and will feature live music, art, street food and urban culture.

Exhibitions

The local art scene also welcomes new art exhibitions. In Limassol, The Edit Gallery presents Hannah Rowan’s solo exhibition, Carriers, featuring her ceramic sculptures which look at the connection between bodies, the environment and elements of care. The exhibition will run from September 18 to October 17.

Finally, Milenko Stevanović presents his exhibition Closely Observed at In Toto Gallery in Nicosia from September 17 to October 15. A series of portrait paintings, art prints and one drawing trace the Serbian artist’s first years in Cyprus and explore portraiture as an act of reciprocal observation.

Carriers by Hannah Rowan

Fork Food Market

Street food market with food, drinks and DJs. September 18. Municipal Gardens of Nicosia. 7pm-12am. www.facebook.com/forkcy

Laou Laou

Car-free day with market stalls, workshops, activities, bike rides, walks, music and food. September 20. Agioi Omologites neighbourhood, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free admission

Getting Personal

Stand-up comedy show by renowned Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle. Joined by Cypriot, Peter Kypri.September 18. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 8pm-10pm. In English. www.elenagabrielle.com

1 Irishman in Cyprus

Stand-up comedy tour by Reece Kidd. September 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. September 18. Panos Solomonidis Municipal Cultural Centre, Limassol. September 19. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 9pm, except for Paphos show at 8pm. In English. www.tickettailor.com/events/reecekidd

Concert by the Walls

Concert by Vakia Stavrou and pianist Manolis Neophytou. September 17. Field Club Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.ticketmaster.cy

29th Amathousia Festival

Outdoor concert withTatiana Stupak, Olivera Rialas, Jasmina Trumbetas, Adriano Gentili, Emilia Pinto and Massimiliano Chiapinelli. Presented by the Municipality of Amathous. September 18. Ancient Agora of Amathous, Limassol district. 8.30pm. Free, tickets needed via Ticketmaster.cy or ACS Courier stores

Video Game Symphony

Melodies from renowned video games comes to life by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 18. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 8pm. Entrance free

Giorkin Project IV

Cyprus premiere of performance honouring Cypriot women through music. All-female ensemble performs works by women composers. September 19. Houses of Arts and Letters, Larnaca. September 20. ARTos House of Arts, Nicosia. 8pm. €12-15. Tel: 99-355234, 96-394970

A Grand Night with Massimo Giordano in Cyprus

Operatic night with tenor Massimo Giordano, accompanied by the Italian Roma Tre Orchestra and German conductor Christian Kunert. September 19. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Dog Fest

Two-day dog festival. September 19-20. Cyprus State Fair, Nicosia. 10am-8pm. www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/happenings/festival/dog-fest

Queer Wave 2026

7th festival edition with screenings, performances and special events. September 18-27. NiMAC, Nicosia. www.queerwave.com

4th Cyprus Choreography Showcase

Choreographic dance work performances. September 18-20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €8 per day. Free for school pupils, students, soldiers, pensioners and dance professionals. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.interticket.com

Moov City Festival

Urban culture and music festival. September 19-20. Old GSP Park, Nicosia. 6pm. €15-25. Tickets on More.com

Carriers

Solo exhibition by Hannah Rowan and her ceramic sculptures. September 18-October 17. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Wednesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com

Closely Observed

Exhibition by Milenko Stevanović. Curated by Constantinos Kyprianou and presented by ABR – Alternative Brains Rule. September 17-October 15. In Toto Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 5pm-7.30pm. Saturday: 10am –1pm. Also during Laou Laou event on Sunday: 10–1pm and 3.30pm-7.30pm. www.milenkostevanovic.com, www.alternativebrainsrule.com