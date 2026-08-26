Wednesday’s weather will be mostly clear across most of the island for most of the day, though tempered by sparse fog on the coasts and in the east of the island at the start of the day, and increased cloud cover in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 29 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with light fog and mist expected to form during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland, 24 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 22 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely unchanged through the remainder of the week, though isolated storms will be possible in the mountains, while localised rain will be possible in lower ground, too, on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain stable through Friday, before dropping significantly on Saturday.