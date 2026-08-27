Thursday started off clear and sunny, however afternoon showers are expected in the mountains and inland in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been issued for high temperatures from 1pm till 4pm, which will peak at 40C inland.

Temperatures along the coast will reach 34C and in the highest mountains 30C.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Thursday night will be mainly clear, with low clouds forming in coastal areas, and mist to the southeast and inland.

Winds will be southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 23C along the coast and 20C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be mainly clear, with clouds over the mountains in the afternoon and possible isolated showers.

Saturday and Sunday will be overcast with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures on Friday will remain close to the seasonal average, however a noticeable drop is expected on Saturday and a slight increase on Sunday.