China has donated €6,000 to the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP), bringing its total financial contribution to the committee since 2019 to €26,000.

The CMP on Thursday thanked China for the latest contribution, which was received on Wednesday.

The funding will support the committee’s efforts to identify and return the remains of missing people to their families during 2026, helping to bring an end to the decades-long uncertainty faced by relatives.

The CMP was established in April 1981 under the auspices of the United Nations following an agreement between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities and calls for such a mechanism in two UN General Assembly resolutions.

Its project for the exhumation, identification and return of the remains of missing people became operational in 2006, with the European Union remaining its main financial contributor.

To date, the remains of 1,081 missing people from both communities have been identified and returned to their families for burial.

The CMP relies on donations to carry out its bicommunal work.