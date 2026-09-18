Cypriot entrepreneur and founder Connie Christofi will attend the Create & Cultivate Festival in Downtown Los Angeles this September, representing both her entrepreneurial journey and the international ambitions of Heatwave Fitness Festival.

Taking place on September 19–20, 2026, Create & Cultivate is one of the world’s largest festivals for women in business. More than 4,000 founders, executives, investors, creators and industry leaders are expected to attend the two-day event, which combines business education, curated networking, wellness programming, creator culture and immersive brand experiences.

The 2026 programme will feature more than 150 speakers and experts across four stages. Announced names include SKIMS co-founder and CEO Emma Grede, entrepreneur and creator Alix Earle, fitness entrepreneur Senada Greca, Olympian and Nike coach Louise Hazel, Outdoor Voices co-founder Ty Haney, Museum of Ice Cream co-founder Maryellis Bunn and investor Arlan Hamilton. The festival will also include a live performance by Cardi B.

As an official sponsor, Heatwave will be represented throughout both days with an interactive, branded hopscotch game. Designed to capture the playful energy behind the festival, the activation will encourage attendees to engage with the brand through movement, with an integrated QR code directing them to discover more about Heatwave and its international plans.

The activation reflects Heatwave’s wider philosophy: making movement accessible, social, entertaining and memorable. Instead of a traditional promotional display, attendees will be invited to experience the brand through a familiar childhood game reimagined through Heatwave’s energetic identity.

For Connie, attending Create & Cultivate represents more than an opportunity to introduce her business to a new audience. It is also a chance to represent Cyprus within an international community of ambitious women, founders and creative leaders.

Founded on Molos, Limassol, Heatwave has grown into an experiential fitness and lifestyle platform combining world-class workouts, live DJs, healthy food and drinks, fitness-focused pop-ups, recovery experiences and community-led movement. Its mission is to make fitness accessible, inspiring and entertaining while connecting communities through shared experiences.

Heatwave has already begun establishing its presence in the United States. Earlier in 2026, Connie hosted an intimate Heatwave activation in New York, marking the brand’s first step into the American market. Its sponsorship at Create & Cultivate now continues that journey, introducing Heatwave to a wider network of founders, creators, prospective partners and culturally influential business leaders in Los Angeles.

The appearance forms part of Heatwave’s wider international roadmap. Plans include Heatwave Dubai in March 2027, followed by its return to Limassol in April and a Los Angeles edition in November 2027.

By attending Create & Cultivate and introducing the Heatwave activation to its community, Connie is beginning to develop the relationships, visibility and audience required to support the festival’s expansion into the United States.

“I can’t wait to attend Create & Cultivate and be surrounded by the inspiring women who are shaping entrepreneurship not only in the Fitness & Wellness Industry but throughout the world. This is an opportunity to share my journey as well as introduce Heatwave to a completely new international audience,” said Connie Christofi. “Los Angeles is an important part of Heatwave’s history, it’s where I started conceptualizing the whole event. The first version of Heatwave was developed while I was living in LA, studying at UCLA and working on projects for New Balance. Looking back, I don’t think I realised just how much the city was influencing me.” She went on to say, “LA is the birthplace of all revolutionary movements in the fitness industry and is the inspiration for everything. Every day I was surrounded by the history of fitness: Gold’s Gym, Muscle Beach, Barry’s, Tracy Anderson Method, ALO, Erewhon. Brands and places that didn’t follow trends: they created them.”

Create & Cultivate’s focus on female ambition, entrepreneurship and meaningful brand experiences makes it a fitting environment for Connie and Heatwave. Her attendance brings a Cypriot-founded concept into a global conversation spanning business, technology, media, fitness, wellness and entertainment.

From its beginnings in Limassol to activations in New York and Los Angeles, Heatwave’s international development marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand—and demonstrates the potential for Cyprus-born ideas to reach communities around the world.

Follow Connie Christofi and @heatwave.world for updates. Further details are available on the official Create & Cultivate website.