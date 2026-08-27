A 34-year-old food delivery driver was assaulted in the early hours of Thursday in Larnaca.

The police said the man was riding his moped along Dianellou street in Larnaca at around 2.30am, when he was attacked by two people on a motorcycle.

The man lost control of his moped, hit a parked car and slid across the tarmac.

The perpetrators fled the scene.

The 34-year-old was taken to Larnaca general hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Police investigations are ongoing.