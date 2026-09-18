Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd has announced that it bought back 600 of its own shares on September 16, 2026, in line with a decision approved by shareholders earlier this year.

The company said the purchase was carried out through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd at a price of €1.365 per share, giving a total transaction value of €819.

The buyback was executed pursuant to a decision taken at the company’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 18, 2026.

Moreover, Cyprus Cement said the transaction was carried out in accordance with Article 57A of the Companies Law, Cap. 113.

The company also said the purchase was made in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).