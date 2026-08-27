Cyprus-based European savings and deposit platform PickTheBank.eu has announced an updated range of EUR fixed-term deposit rates offered in partnership with Lidion Bank, Malta. Selected long-term rates have increased by 12 per cent, moving from 2.75 per cent to 3.08 per cent p.a. and taking euro returns above the 3-per cent threshold.

Under the new schedule, customers can earn 3.02 per cent p.a. on 18-month EUR deposits and 3.08 per cent p.a. on deposits with terms from two to five years. The strongest relative increase applies to the two-year term, which rises from 2.60 per cent to 3.08 per cent p.a. – an increase of approximately 18.5 per cent.

The updated range gives customers looking for medium- and long-term savings access to EUR deposit rates above 3 per cent, while preserving a choice of maturities from three months to five years.

Updated EUR fixed-term deposit rates

Customers can complete onboarding and submit their deposit application online through PickTheBank.eu. Once the application is approved, funds are transferred directly by the customer to Lidion Bank. PickTheBank does not hold or intermediate customer funds.

Deposits opened with Lidion Bank are held in the customer’s name and are covered by the applicable Maltese Deposit Guarantee Scheme, subject to its terms and the statutory limit of €100,000 per depositor per bank.

About PickTheBank

PickTheBank’s Cyprus-based European savings platform enables eligible customers to complete onboarding, apply for fixed-term deposits with a licensed partner bank, and manage their deposits through the PickTheBank interface on the web and mobile app. PickTheBank acts as a service partner to a bank and does not hold customer funds. For deposits opened through its partner platform, customers transfer funds directly to the relevant licensed bank. More information: pickthebank.eu

About Lidion Bank

Lidion Bank plc is a Malta-based credit institution licensed and supervised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The bank combines traditional banking services with digital solutions, offering financing, cash management, treasury and multi-currency banking. Lidion Bank has a particular focus on serving businesses operating in technology and digital industries. Lidion Bank serves retail depositors with the assistance of PickTheBank. More information: lidionbank.com