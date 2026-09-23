Cyprus taxpayers wishing to register or change the bank account used for payments from the Tax Department will have to do so exclusively through Tax For All from October 5, with requests sent by email no longer accepted.

Under the new procedure, taxpayers will need to enter the Tax For All (TFA) portal using their CY Login credentials and submit the completed T.D. 2008 form, together with an IBAN certificate issued by their bank.

The Tax Department made clear that the bank account must be held in the name of the person or entity entitled to receive the payment.

The change effectively closes off alternative submission methods for most taxpayers. From October 5, an IBAN registration or amendment sent without first logging in through CY Login, including requests submitted by email, will be rejected, the department said.

The measure is the latest step in the department’s wider shift towards Tax For All as the main digital gateway for dealing with tax matters.

The platform already allows taxpayers to submit returns, view tax accounts, request certificates, update registration details and communicate securely with the department. CY Login access was added to TFA in August 2025, allowing taxpayers to use the same credentials previously associated with the government’s Ariadne service.

There is, however, a limited exception.

Entities for which obtaining CY Login is objectively impossible because they cannot be identified through the system may still submit their request through TFA without signing in through CY Login.

They will instead have to complete and sign the T.D. 2008-S form and attach the IBAN confirmation issued by their bank. The Tax Department stressed that this exception does not cover businesses or other entities which are eligible for CY Login but have simply not registered for it yet.

For those using the exceptional procedure, the department’s instructions require the signed form to be scanned and submitted through TFA as a new message, together with the bank certificate.

Taxpayers unable to access their account can contact the Tax For All technical support centre on 17700. The department notes that the line provides technical assistance rather than tax advice.

The Tax Department has also published a detailed guide explaining the new IBAN registration and amendment procedure on its website.