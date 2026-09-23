President Nikos Christodoulides has told British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to give the Republic of Cyprus’ relations with its neighbours “serious consideration” when making decisions regarding the use of the British bases on the island, when the pair met on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

He said Christodoulides had “reiterated that the Republic of Cyprus is not involved in any military operations” and “underscored that the security of Cyprus and its population, as well as states in the region, must be given serious consideration when decisions regarding the British bases are made”.

The talks come less than 24 hours after the United Kingdom had acquiesced to a request from Saudi Arabia for assistance in its war with Yemen’s Houthi movement, with it reported that that assistance will be provided from the British bases in Cyprus.

Saudi Arabia’s request came with the Houthis having expanded their control over most of Yemen’s western coast, and having launched fresh bombing raids on Saudi oil infrastructure, including the key east-west pipeline.

The British government confirmed on Tuesday morning that it will “provide additional defensive military support” to Saudi Arabia “following renewed Houthi attacks and escalating violence in the region”.

It said that that support will be offered in the form of an RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, which will “support Saudi defensive activity in support of the legitimate government of Yemen”.

Meanwhile, British newspaper the Financial Times reported that the support offered to Saudi Arabia will operate “from a UK base in Cyprus”, with it likely that the Akrotiri air force base near Limassol will therefore form the launchpad for it.

The Cyprus Mail has contacted the British defence ministry over the question of whether Cyprus will be the launchpad for the support and was told that the ministry will not “provide commentary on operational detail”.

Akrotiri was hit by a drone in March

Akrotiri itself was hit by an Iranian-made drone on March 2, prompting Christodoulides to promise upon his arrival a European Council summit later that month that “we are going to have an open and frank discussion with the British government” over the future of the bases, heavily hinting that he would like to see them abolished.

That summit then ended with the European Council declaring that it stands ready to assist” the Cypriot government in discussions regarding the bases’ future and stating that it “acknowledges the intention of Cyprus to initiate a discussion with the UK” on the matter, though the UK has insisted throughout that the bases’ status is not up for negotiation.

However, former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat told the Cyprus Mail that it would be “impossible” to abolish the British bases without first solving the Cyprus problem, and added that it constitutes “a great disrespect by the Greek Cypriot leadership to bring up the issue of the bases without consulting the Turkish Cypriots”.

Christodoulides requests Burnham’s ‘personal contribution’ on Cyprus problem

Away from the matter of the bases, Christodoulides and Burnham also discussed the Cyprus problem, with Letymbiotis saying that Christodoulides had “briefed [Burnham] on the latest developments and the efforts being made to create the conditions to resume substantive negotiations”.

He added that Christodoulides had “underscored the particularly important role the United Kingdom can play, both as a permanent member of the UN security council and as a guarantor power, and requested Burnham’s personal contribution in support of the UN secretary-general’s efforts to resume the negotiation process”.

Their meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic traffic on the Cyprus problem in New York, with Burnham also having met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and both Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman holding meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Cyprus problem envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

Erdogan referenced the Cyprus problem during his address to the general assembly, too, saying that that “the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people” must be recognised.

“I call upon the international community to recognise and establish political, diplomatic, and economic relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he said, before adding that “the inhumane isolation to which [the Turkish Cypriots] have been subjected must finally come to an end”.

Christodoulides, meanwhile, will speak at the general assembly on Wednesday. Burnham gave his speech late on Tuesday, while Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the general assembly on Thursday.