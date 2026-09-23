Wednesday starts off mainly fine with scattered clouds along the west coast. From noon onwards, clouds will gather over the mountains and to the east, bringing isolated showers and short thunderstorms.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, turning to a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort in the afternoon, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 34C inland, 32C along the coast and 24C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear.

Winds will be a west to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 19C inland, 21C along the coast and 14C in the highest mountains.

Thursday will be cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and to the east.

Friday will be mainly fine with clouds forming again on Saturday.

Temperatures will drop slightly and remain close to the seasonal average.