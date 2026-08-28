Friday starts off mainly clear, with clouds in the afternoon bringing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with possible hailstones, mainly in the mountains, inland and to the east.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 39C inland, 34C along the coast and 30C in the highest mountains.

Friday night will be cloudy with isolated showers.

Winds will be a katabatic gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 21C inland, 23C along the coast and 17C in the highest mountains.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain, thunderstorms and hailstones, which in some areas will be heavy and prolonged.

Sunday and Monday will be clear in the morning and rainy in the afternoon with possible thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures on Saturday will noticeably drop to below the seasonal average and will climb to the seasonal average by Monday.