Cyprus added two further medals at the Mediterranean Games in Taranto on Friday, with Sofia Asvesta claiming gold and Petros Christodoulides taking silver, bringing the Cypriot team’s tally to three gold, silver and bronze medals each.

Asvesta won the under 52kg judo category, defeating Syria’s Sumiya Irawi. She had previously beaten the same opponent at the Paris Olympics two years ago.

Christodoulides secured silver in the under 66kg category, having beaten Morocco’s Bouchita Abdrakhame and Spain’s Adrian Nieto Chinaro in the semi-final. He was defeated in the final by Serbia’s Marko Djordjic.