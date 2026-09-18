The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday the listing of 101,410,900 additional ordinary shares of MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Plc on its market.

The decision was taken in accordance with Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, covering the new shares which carry a nominal value of €1.00 each.

The exchange confirmed the simultaneous insertion of the shares into the Central Depository and Central Registry of the CSE, following Articles 10(1) and 10(3) of the corresponding registry legislation.

The new equity was issued and allocated through a private placement at nominal value to Prodea Real Estate Investment Company S.A.

The additional shares will be fully integrated into the company’s existing listed share capital, bringing the total number of listed shares to 221,611,620.

Trading of the newly issued shares is scheduled to commence on Monday, September 21, 2026.