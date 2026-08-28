Bathing water quality “remains excellent”, the environment department insisted on Friday, despite recent reports of foam in the sea off Limassol and complaints over sewage discharges from the wastewater plant at Moni.

Sea water across the island is tested throughout the swimming season, from the start of May until the end of October, by the state laboratory and health services, following a set testing programme.

This year extra testing has been added in the Famagusta and Limassol districts, as well at Mackenzie beach in Larnaca, with samples taken more often than the law requires after complaints last summer.

On the matter of the recent reports regarding apparent pollution in the sea near Limassol, the department said extra water samples were being taken and tested to figure out the root cause.

“Based on the results so far, no microbiological contamination has been detected” the department said, whilst confirming that the investigation is still ongoing.

On the complaints regarding discharge from the Moni wastewater plant, the department said it had immediately looked into the matter, carried out extra inspections and taken action.

Emergency samples were taken at Moni itself and at nearby beaches, such as Kalymnos and Governor’s.

The results showed higher levels of bacteria only in samples taken right next to the Moni plant itself, not at any of the beaches nearby, where no bacteria were found.

“Overall, with regard to the quality of bathing water in the area, the results of both extraordinary and scheduled sampling demonstrate that it has not been affected and that it continues to be classified as excellent,” the department assured.