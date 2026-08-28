Limassol municipality is progressing with plans to install CCTV cameras in six public spaces across the city, in an effort to combat vandalism.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency on Friday, mayor Yiannis Armfetis confirmed the process is being carried out in consultation with the data protection commissioner’s office to ensure any installation is within the bounds of the law.

Evaluation has progressed furthest for three locations, Gauguin park, Filellinon park and the historical centre of Ayia Fyla.

The assessment for the two parks has been positive thus far, yet Amfetis assured that cameras would only be limited to the immediate perimeter requiring protection.

The historical centre of Ayia Fyla presented further difficulties, however, given the number of residents and visitors passing through on a daily basis and the homes and restaurants that surround the area.

Authorities asked the municipality to make changes and provide more evidence showing why the cameras were needed and why their placement was indeed fair.

In response, the municipality adjusted the exact position of each camera, how far it could see and what it would record.

The municipality is also preparing separate assessment reports for the Molos promenade, as well as near Ayia Fyla high school.

Armeftis said staff were collecting information on past incidents involving vandalism and other serious crimes reported in these areas, so there would be enough evidence to justify installing cameras.

The municipality is still finalising the technicalities, such as who shall manage the stored footage and how much access the company running it will be given.

The plan follows a similar move in Paphos, where local authorities agreed this week to install cameras in public areas to deter serious crime.

Data protection commissioner Maria Christofidou said this week that municipalities have the mandate to install security cameras in public places, but must first carry out an impact assessment under GDPR rules and submit it to her office before doing so.