Olympiacos and Nea Salamina drew 3-3 in a goal filled encounter at the GSP on Friday, in the opening round of the championship.

Olympiacos took an early lead in the twenty fourth minute through a volley by Pehlivanis.

Nea Salamina responded in the second half, levelling through Grandsir in the thirty eighth minute before Yousis put them ahead following a well worked assist from the Frenchman.

The visitors extended their advantage shortly after the restart when Poveda scored from close range in the fifty fifth minute, but Olympiacos hit back within five minutes as substitute Savvas converted a penalty after a handball by Panagiotou.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser and found it in the eightieth minute when Christou struck from just outside the box, sending the ball into the corner past goalkeeper Kovac.

Olympiacos almost snatched a late winner in stoppage time, but Kynigopoulos was unable to beat Kovac from close range as the match ended level.

Both teams remain without their first three points of the new season following the result.