Major infrastructure projects planned for Polis Chrysochous were the focus of a meeting on Friday held between the town’s mayor, Yiotis Papachristofis, the municipal council and the newly appointed Agriculture Minister, Christos Senekis.

According to a statement from the municipality, the meeting centred on how far decisions and commitments already made for the region had actually been carried out, with Polis Chrysochous pressing the ministry to push ahead “with will and determination” and stick to the timetables already agreed.

Among the projects discussed was the expansion of the Pomos fishing shelter, which would improve infrastructure and functionality at the site.

Talks also covered plans for a coastal footpath running from the Polis camping site, along with the construction of breakwaters along the coastal front of Chrysochous Bay.

The expansion of the port of Latchi featured prominently in the discussion, as did the installation of a desalination plant, an issue the municipality regards as critical given concerns over water supply.

Also on the agenda were the construction of a sewage and rainwater drainage system and progress on the design and delivery of works on the Ayios Yiannis river in Latsi.

The municipality said these projects represented essential infrastructure for the region’s progress and its future development.

It said it would continue to closely monitor the ministry’s commitments and expected the new minister to carry them through with determination and within the agreed timelines.

The meeting comes amid continuing debate over the pace of development in the Latchi and Polis Chrysochous area, where major hotel and infrastructure schemes are under way or planned.

These include the Leonardo Club Latchi hotel, part of a reported €55 million investment, which has faced scrutiny after building permits were issued despite earlier findings of unauthorised construction.

The municipality’s campsite is also being redeveloped under a project worth around €2.5 million, which has drawn attention over its impact on the site’s eucalyptus trees and natural character.