The woman known by her moniker ‘Sandy’ issued a fresh statement on Friday, insisting she does not seek special treatment and will not accept blame without “solid proof”.

In her latest comments to Cyprus Times, Sandy said she was closely following public claims and allegations made in the case and was prepared to pursue every legal avenue to establish the truth.

“I will not leave any person exposed nor accept the arbitrary imputation of responsibility to any person. Criminal responsibility is personal and cannot be based on assumptions, rumors or fabricated narratives. I am aware not only of what is said, but also of what is left unsaid,” she said.

She claimed she was not looking for favourable treatment, only for what the rule of law required.

“I do not seek preferential treatment. I only ask for what the rule of law demands, and I am fully aware that this path may be difficult and long. Nevertheless, I will not give up the effort,” she said.

Sandy also raised doubts over whether the messages at the centre of the case were genuine, saying she could not rule out that some had been altered, presented only in part, or even created by someone else entirely.

The statement came as Drousiotis attended police headquarters for a second time, this time in connection with Mafia State and an alleged breach of laws covering the intelligence service and personal data protection.

He said he had been asked whether he had obtained permission from a competent authority before publishing the book.

Drousiotis said he believed former president Nikos Anastasiades was behind the case against him, describing it as an act of revenge for the claims made in Mafia State.

“This seems to be the first case to my knowledge where the law has been used for a criminal investigation of a journalist. Congratulations to President Christodoulides! I am truly ashamed of my country,” he said.

The case has drawn sustained public attention since Drousiotis, then a parliamentary candidate for Volt, published allegations in March claiming a cabal of judges, politicians and business figures had been involved in corruption, blackmail and the abuse of a minor, allegedly operating under the name of a Rosicrucian Brotherhood.

Attorney general George Savvides has since filed a criminal case against both Drousiotis and Sandy, with each facing 101 counts relating to the alleged preparation of forged documents, publication of false news and harassment.

A joint investigation involving Europol and an FBI technical unit concluded in June that no testimony, forensic evidence or objective material supported the original allegations.

Forensic analysis of the disputed messages showed irregular timestamps, police said, concluding they were not genuine and had instead been produced using an application capable of generating fabricated conversations.

Investigators said Sandy had herself admitted to creating the messages and had identified the application used.