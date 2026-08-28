Thunderstorms, heavy rain and a sharp fall in temperatures are expected to sweep the island as of tomorrow.

Speaking on behalf of the Met Office, Michalis Mouskos informed the Cyprus News Agency that unstable weather would bring widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout Saturday, with showers expected until the early evening.

Temperatures will drop sharply by some 9C, with tomorrow expected to bring a much cooler 30C.

The cool spell will not last long, as from Sunday, temperatures will ascend again, returning to seasonal averages by Tuesday at around 36C in Nicosia and 32C in Limassol and Larnaca.

Mouskos said some isolated rain would linger over Troodos into next week.