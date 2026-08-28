The private University of Nicosia (UNIC) on Friday announced the launch of its new English-taught master’s programme in pharmacy at its main campus in Nicosia for the upcoming academic year.

“The availability of the MPharm in English gives more prospective students the opportunity to study pharmacy in Cyprus without compromising on the language of instruction or the quality of their education,” said head of the department of health sciences professor Christos Petrou.

The five-year programme will be available in both English and Greek and includes practical training across eight dedicated pharmacy laboratories aimed at supporting the students in acquiring skills in several fields, including medicinal chemistry, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical technology and drug research.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome our international students and to offer a new option for Cypriots who may previously have considered studying abroad, as well as for international students already living in Cyprus and those seeking an English-speaking European study destination,” he said.

Applications are currently open for the Fall 2026 intake, subject to the UNIC’s admissions requirements and procedures.

Prospective candidates, parents, school academic counsellors and education consultants can find out more about the programme and submit an application through the University of Nicosia’s MPharm programme page.