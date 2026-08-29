Police arrested two people in Paphos on Friday following raids that uncovered over three kilograms of cannabis, more than 1,000 ecstasy pills and €42,500 in cash. A third person was arrested separately for assaulting police officers during the operations.

According to the authorities, the first search was carried out at the home of a 35-year-old man where officers found a sum of €42,500 in cash, as well as 40 Danish crowns, 89 grams of cannabis, 1,133 ecstasy pills and 90 capsules of anabolic substances.

A subsequent search of the suspects car revealed an additional 5 grams of cannabis. He is expected to be remanded before the Paphos district court on Saturday.

A second search carried out at the home of a 40-year-old woman revealed a quantity of cannabis weighing 3.47 kilograms. She was arrested for flagrant offence and taken to the Paphos police department where she was charged in writing. She will be summoned to appear in court at a later stage.

A third search was carried out at the home of a 35-year-old man. Upon entry, members of the police and the drug squad (YKAN) were insulted by the man, who then attacked two of the officers, who were later transferred to the Paphos general hospital. He was arrested for flagrant offences.

Subsequent investigations at his home and at a property he maintains in Paphos found nothing illegal.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.