The 22-year-old woman who was stabbed multiple times at a supermarket in Nicosia last month is paralysed, Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital’s chief physician Hasan Birtan said on Monday.

He told newspaper Yeniduzen that the woman, who was named as Zhanerke Abdrazakova, “has no movement or feeling in her hands and feet”, and that “her breathing is also dependent on a machine.

He said Abdrazakova has suffered “irreversible damage to her spinal cord”, and will as such “spend the rest of her life bedridden”.

He also said she is “conscious” but has “serious neurological problems” which have been brought about due to the damage sustained by her spinal cord during the attack.

Additionally, he said that her relatives have “received training in caregiving”, with her mother and her siblings, who all originate from Kyrgyzstan, now in Cyprus.

Her attacker, a 31-year-old man, remains in custody, having been charged with attempted premeditated murder and aggravated assault. He most recently appeared in court on August 14, and was ordered to remain in custody for a period not exceeding three months pending a trial.

The incident occurred inside the Metropol supermarket in the suburb of Taskinkoy shortly before midday on August 3, with the man first stabbing the woman, and then himself.

At a previous court hearing, it was said he had attacked her because she ended their relationship, which had been ongoing since January.

Attacker cancelled flight ticket before travelling to Nicosia to stab victim

A police officer told the court last month that Abdrazakova had started to work at a nightclub in July, and when the suspect heard about this, he travelled to Cyprus.

He then rented a villa in the Kyrenia district and, according to the officer, arranged for Abdrazakova to visit on July 31. However, she then ended the pair’s relationship and left the villa with the help of her boss.

Following this development, the man then went to Tymbou (Ercan) airport on August 3 to return to Turkey, his country of origin, but upon learning that Abdrazakova was not working that day but was out shopping, he cancelled his ticket and travelled there.

The officer said the man found Abdrazakova and bought a knife from a local shop, before following her to the Metropol supermarket, where he stabbed her and then himself.

The man’s lawyer said Abdrazakova had “extorted 1.5 million TL”, €27,228, from his client through “threats”, and that this “should be investigated”.

In addition, the lawyer said the man had been “receiving treatment at a psychiatric centre in Istanbul” and “was taking medication”.