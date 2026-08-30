Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis on Sunday afternoon expressed “deep sadness” over the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia, which has thus far caused the deaths of seven people.

“Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives, with the injured, with all those experiencing this tragedy, and with their families, in these extremely difficult times,” he said.

He added that “the Republic of Cyprus, from the very beginning, has declared its full readiness to assist immediately in the search and rescue efforts, making every necessary means available”.

“At such a time, the protection of human life is above all else,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Larnaca’s joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) had said it is “ready” to help the search-and-rescue operation launched in the north following the ship’s capsize.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the JRCC contacted the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) to request “that it be conveyed to the Turkish Cypriot side that the Republic of Cyprus is ready, if necessary” to offer assistance “with the aeronautical search and rescue assets”.

The Cyprus News Agency also reported that President Nikos Christodoulides instructed his chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou to “request that there be communication” with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, “precisely to make clear the Republic of Cyprus’ readiness to provide all possible assistance”.

“When human lives are in danger, we contribute with every available means. The Republic of Cyprus has the means, the operational capability, and, above all, the readiness to assist immediately,” a government official was quoted as having said.

The ferry had capsized shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

A total of 267 people – 259 passengers and eight crew – were on board. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said shortly after 4.30pm that seven people had been confirmed dead and that 237 people had been brought ashore, with efforts ongoing to rescue the other 23 people who remain unaccounted for.