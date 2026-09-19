A 15-year-old girl is injured but said to be “out of danger” after having fallen from the window of a third-floor flat onto a wooden pergola in the Limassol suburb of Neapolis, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that “information indicates that other minors were also in the flat” at the time, and that “it appears that alcohol had been consumed beforehand”.

A rescue team from the fire brigade responded to the incident and placed the girl on an immobilisation stretcher, before handing her over to an ambulance crew, which transported her to the Limassol general hospital.

She remains in hospital, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.