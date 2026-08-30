United Nations special representative Khassim Diagne on Sunday said he was “deeply saddened” by the sinking of a passenger ferry off the coast of Kyrenia, which has thus far caused seven confirmed deaths.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the boat accident off Kyrenia. On behalf of the United Nations in Cyprus, I extend my sincere condolences to the Turkish Cypriot authorities and to the families and loved ones of those affected,” he said.

He added that the UN’s “thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy and with the rescue teams continuing their efforts to save lives”.

The ferry had capsized shortly after leaving the new port of Kyrenia at around 12.10pm, having been en route to the Turkish port of Tasucu.

A total of 267 people – 259 passengers and eight crew – were on board. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said shortly after 4.30pm that seven people had been confirmed dead and that 237 people had been brought ashore, with efforts ongoing to rescue the other 23 people who remain unaccounted for.