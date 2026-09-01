Allwyn AG announced this week that it has purchased 511,520 of its own shares on Euronext Athens between August 24, 2026, and August 28, 2026.

The transactions were executed for an aggregate consideration of €7,281,686.71 under the group’s active capital management scheme.

The share repurchases were carried out as part of the company’s share buyback programme originally announced on June 4, 2026.

Trading commenced on August 24, 2026, when the company acquired 108,237 shares at an average price of €14.2021, totaling €1,537,192.70.

On August 25, 2026, Allwyn AG purchased 73,420 shares for €1,053,165.85, reflecting an average price of €14.3444 per share.

The following session on August 26, 2026, saw the acquisition of 107,836 shares at an average price of €14.5083, representing an outlay of €1,564,517.04.

Purchases continued on August 27, 2026, with 108,719 shares secured at an average price of €14.1807, amounting to €1,541,711.52.

The transaction window concluded on August 28, 2026, when the firm bought 113,308 shares for €1,585,099.60, at an average price of €13.9893 per share.

Following the completion of these transactions, Allwyn AG holds 40,538,413 of its own shares in treasury.

The total volume of repurchased stock now represents 5.02 per cent of the company’s overall issued share capital.