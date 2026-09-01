Record Participation in Cyprus’ Largest Corporate League Landmark Partnership with Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy

For the second consecutive year, the Corporate Cyprus Padel League is back in full swing, bringing the business community together through sport.

Following the success of the debut edition, this year’s interest has exceeded all expectations, with 40 teams and 140 players from companies and organisations in Nicosia and Limassol having already secured their participation.

Due to the overwhelming demand, a waiting list has also been created for teams wishing to participate, following the completion of registrations.

40 Teams – 140 Players

From the 27 teams and 104 players who took part in the inaugural edition, the Corporate Cyprus Padel League 2026 has set a new participation record, with 40 teams and 140 athletes, confirming both the growing momentum and strong appeal of the league within Cyprus’ business community.

The Corporate Cyprus Padel League is much more than a sporting event. It provides a unique meeting point for the business community, where healthy competition goes hand in hand with teamwork, entertainment and the opportunity to build new professional connections.

Landmark Partnership with Marcos Baghdatis

Adding further momentum to this year’s tournament is the partnership with the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, which will host all Limassol matches at its facilities at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

The partnership with Marcos Baghdatis, one of the most prominent figures in Cypriot tennis, marks an important milestone for the Corporate Cyprus Padel League.

Marcos Baghdatis reached a career-high No. 8 in the ATP world rankings, enjoying an outstanding international career in professional tennis.

Two Categories Competing for the Title

The Corporate Cyprus Padel League 2026 features two categories, Beginner and Intermediate, allowing participants to compete in a challenging yet balanced environment.

Matches will be held every Wednesday and Friday, from 30 September to 30 November, with teams competing for a place in the final stage.

The top two teams in each category and from each city will qualify for the Finals, where they will compete for the title of Corporate Cyprus Padel League 2026 champions in their respective categories.

The league’s scoring system also ensures that the competition remains intense right up to the final point, with each set won earning one point. As a result, even a 2–1 defeat can still earn a team valuable point.

In Limassol, matches will be played at the facilities of the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, while in Nicosia, as in the previous edition, matches will be hosted at La Casa De Padel.

More Than Just a League

At the Corporate Cyprus Padel League, everyone wins. In addition to the competitive experience, participants will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits throughout the tournament.

Each player will receive:

One year of Foody Pro Subscription

15% off their next flight with Cyprus Airways

A free personalised Corporate League Padel shirt

Access to a wide selection of premium padel rackets from PadelPoint CY

Free padel equipment, including rackets and balls

Meanwhile, winners and finalists will compete for cash prizes of up to €500 per category, complimentary Cyprus Airways flight tickets, as well as premium trophies worth up to €500.

Supported by Leading Companies

This year’s tournament is supported by leading organisations and companies, further demonstrating the momentum and growing appeal of the Corporate Cyprus Padel League.

Strategic & Gold Sponsor: Foody

Foody Gold Sponsor: Petrolina

Petrolina Silver Sponsor: Cyprus Airways

Cyprus Airways Host Sponsors: Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, La Casa De Padel

Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, La Casa De Padel Support Sponsors: Avaton Communications, PadelPoint CY, RPS, Asado Gaucho Cyprus, Giannis Andreou Photography & Films

The countdown has begun! The teams are ready and the game is about to begin. See you on the court as we come together to experience the excitement, fun and networking that only the Corporate Cyprus Padel League can offer.

For all the latest updates on the tournament, follow @CorporateCyPadel on Instagram.