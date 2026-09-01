Deputy Culture Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina on Tuesday presented the ministry’s first ‘Nostos 2026’ support scheme aimed at safeguarding heritage in occupied communities in the north.

“[The goal is] the transmission of all the elements that make up the cultural mosaic of our occupied land, to the second and third generations of refugees, achieving one of the fundamental goals of the plan, that of intergenerational continuity,” she said.

Hadjistefanou-Papaellina said that the goal of the project was the cultural protection of occupied communities, with the projects aimed at preservation, documentation and the highlighting of “tangible cultural heritage”.

The scheme amounts to €100,000 and was drawn up in consultation with the union of occupied communities. Its potential beneficiaries include the communities themselves, as well as refugee associations, natural persons and non-profit cultural organisations.

“[The maximum amount of funding] per proposed action amounts to up to €5,000 and can cover up to 100% of its total eligible cost,” the minister said.

The plan provides financial support for actions such as the recording of oral testimonies, historical research, the digitisation of archival material and the preservation of customs and traditions.