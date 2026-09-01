Registrations for adult training courses at the training centres of the education ministry will be open until the end of the month with courses expected to begin in the second half of October.

Classes are offered over 25 times a year, with each session lasting 90 minutes. Participants will be able to enroll in several courses by completing their application online and selecting the courses they wish to attend.

In order to organise a course on a specific topic, at least nine members need to register in rural areas and at least eleven in urban areas.

Training centres operate in towns and rural areas in the mornings, afternoons and evening in public school buildings or other suitable venues.

The tuition fees are set at €55 for all subjects. Participants born before 31 October 1961 or residents of communities of less than 500 people amount to €27.50. The fees are to be paid exclusively online via the JCC service and only upon instruction from the trainer.

The trainers for each course will be appointed once the registration period has closed and will then contact the participants directly to arrange their first meeting.

According to the ministry, over 25,000 people take part in the adult education centres’ courses each year.

Those interested can find further information on the training centres’ website at www.moec.gov.cy/epimorfotika.

Applications for the various courses on offer will be accepted online via the website only.