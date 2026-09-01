A 53-year-old Lithuanian estate agent wanted by Cyprus in connection with the alleged usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied areas failed to appear in court in France and cannot currently be located, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail that the procedures for her extradition had been followed her earlier arrest, but that she had been released under conditions.

She subsequently failed to appear before the court and authorities have been unable to locate her at the address she had provided, he said.

The woman was arrested at Nice Airport on May 16 under a European arrest warrant issued by Cyprus.

Last month, a French court rejected her appeal against the execution of the warrant, clearing the way for her extradition to the Republic once the necessary formal procedures were completed.