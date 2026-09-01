Nine people were arrested across Cyprus on Monday night during targeted preventive police operations, while 332 traffic offences were reported.

Police said officers carried out organised patrols at key locations in urban areas across the island, aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and increasing public safety.

The nine arrests involved a range of alleged offences, including unlawful possession of property, theft by an employee, illegal stay, assaulting a police officer and resisting lawful arrest, lighting a fire in the countryside, illegal possession of drugs and failure to appear in court.

During the operations, police stopped and checked 547 drivers and 185 passengers.

Officers also carried out 34 checks on premises as part of efforts to tackle criminal activity, resulting in one report.

Traffic checks resulted in 332 reports for various offences, as well as six additional cases which remain under investigation.

Of the 332 reports, 128 concerned speeding, while six vehicles were impounded.

Police also carried out 188 alcohol tests, resulting in eight reports.

Police said operations to prevent and combat crime would continue daily through an increased police presence, targeted checks and operational action aimed at protecting the public and maintaining public order.