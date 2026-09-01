Premier League clubs are bracing for a frantic conclusion to the summer transfer window as today’s 11 p.m. BST deadline rapidly approaches.

After months of scouting and negotiating, managers across England’s top flight have just hours left to finalize their squads until January.

The day’s ultimate headline story centres around Manchester City, who have opened blockbuster talks with Chelsea to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. City manager Enzo Maresca is driving the reunion with his former player, but Chelsea is holding out for a massive £120 million fee.

City’s late-window scramble follows a turbulent summer of high-profile midfield exits, including Rodri to Barcelona and Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid. To balance the squad, City has already agreed a £65 million deal for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, while a parallel £80 million move for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo appears close to collapsing.

Meanwhile, Everton has not stayed quiet. The Toffees have reportedly agreed a sensational deal to bring Jack Grealish to Goodison Park, providing a dramatic twist to the final hours of the market.

Down the table, newly promoted sides and struggling heavyweights alike are desperately chasing last-minute additions.

For football fans watching from Cyprus, the late-night drama promises the usual mix of late deal sheets, sudden medicals, and unexpected breakthroughs. As the countdown ticks away, expect tens of millions of pounds to change hands in a final, breathless scramble for domestic supremacy.