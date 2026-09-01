Smoke visible across Strovolos and Latsia on Tuesday morning was caused by a fire in a large pile of tree cuttings, trunks and grass waste in an open area in Strovolos.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the fire broke out near the former Orphanides supermarket building.

The fire service responded with two fire engines and secured the perimeter of the area.

One staffed fire engine remains at the scene as a precaution, pending the arrival of an excavator following coordination with Strovolos municipality.

The excavator will be used to cover the material with soil to fully extinguish the fire.

Kettis said the direction of the wind had caused smoke to spread across the Strovolos-Latsia area.