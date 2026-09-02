“Art for Life’s Sake” will bring artist Peter Tooby to Ayia Napa Marina on Friday, September 18, 2026 for a one-night charity exhibition in support of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, with all proceeds from artwork sales donated to the Centre. For one evening only, visitors will have the opportunity to discover a wide selection of Tooby’s work, spanning paintings, drawings and photo canvas prints. Approximately 50 works will be presented and available for purchase, offering visitors the opportunity to take home a piece from the collection while directly supporting cancer care in Cyprus.

The exhibition will take place at the Ayia Napa Marina Event Center from 7-10pm and will be open to the public. It is being co-organised with Ayia Napa Marina as part of the Marina’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

“Art for Life’s Sake” was created by a small group of artists united by their passion for the visual arts and a shared desire to use their creativity to support people affected by cancer. Since its establishment in 2014, the initiative has sold original works and prints to raise funds for Cancer Research UK, supporting efforts to advance cancer treatment and care.

Peter Tooby has been involved with the initiative from its early years. His own path to art followed a very different professional chapter. After spending over two decades in business and experiencing a life-changing illness, Tooby chose to devote more of his time to the creative work that had long interested him. His approach is shaped by a desire to look at life and the subjects he paints from different perspectives.

For the exhibition at Ayia Napa Marina, Tooby has personally selected the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre as the beneficiary, directing all proceeds from artwork sales to the Centre.

Speaking about the exhibition, artist Tooby noted: “Cancer touches almost every family and every circle of friends. Its impact can be life-changing and, at times, devastating. Through this exhibition, I hope we can bring people together through art and raise funds to support the treatment and care of people facing cancer. Every artwork sold on the evening will contribute to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, and I hope people will come, enjoy the exhibition and support a cause that touches so many lives.”

For his part, Pavlos Charalambous, Director at Ayia Napa Marina, said: “We are proud to co-organise ‘Art for Life’s Sake’ and welcome Peter Tooby and his work to Ayia Napa Marina. This exhibition brings together creativity, community and a cause that affects so many families across Cyprus. We hope people will join us on 18th September, experience Peter’s work and, through their support, contribute to the important work of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.”

Panos Ergatoudis, CEO of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre, added: “We are deeply grateful to Peter Tooby and Ayia Napa Marina for choosing to support the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre through ‘Art for Life’s Sake’. Initiatives such as this send an important message of solidarity to people facing cancer and their families. The support of individuals, organisations and the wider community is deeply valued and contributes to our continued commitment to providing high-quality cancer care to patients across Cyprus.”

“Art for Life’s Sake” will take place for one night only, giving visitors the opportunity to view the collection and purchase works directly at the exhibition, with every artwork sold contributing to the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

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