With social sensitivity and active involvement being an integral part of its philosophy, Bean Bar has long supported organisations and initiatives engaged in meaningful social work. This September, during World Leukaemia Awareness Month, Bean Bar is joining forces with the Karaiskakio Foundation to support its work and help raise awareness on leukaemia.

Over September 1-30, 2026, Bean Bar customers can support this initiative by turning an everyday habit into a meaningful act of contribution. All net proceeds from sales of the mango- and orange-flavoured RCVRY Sol juice will be donated to the Karaiskakio Foundation, supporting its work with patients fighting leukaemia and other haematological malignancies.

At the same time, Bean Bar cups will feature special designs dedicated to Leukaemia Awareness Month, helping to raise awareness among the public.

“Solidarity, social responsibility and active support for important causes have always been at the heart of Bean Bar’s philosophy; this September, we are joining forces with the Karaiskakio Foundation to support its valuable work and help educate the public,” noted Bean Bar’s Marketing Manager, Antonia Koumetou. “At the same time, we want to give our customers the opportunity to be part of this collective effort, showing that even a small, everyday choice can have a much greater impact.”

The Karaiskakio Foundation is a non-profit organisation that, for the past 30 years, has combined social contribution with scientific excellence, placing people and their wellbeing at the heart of its work. Through the Cyprus Bone Marrow Donor Registry, specialised diagnostic and laboratory services and continued investment in research and innovation, the Foundation supports patients with leukaemia and other haematological malignancies in Cyprus and abroad.

This September, an everyday habit can become an act of generosity.

Join Bean Bar and the Karaiskakio Foundation in giving hope a stronger voice and creating more opportunities for a better life.